Why Portsmouth will not profit from Matt Clarke's '£2.5m' Brighton to Middlesbrough deal

Matt Clarke joined Premier League outfit Brighton from Portsmouth in 2019 for around £4m

Clarke, 25, joined Brighton from Portsmouth on a four-year-deal in 2019 for an undisclosed fee – believed to be around £4m, with the potential to rise to £5m.

Clarke was Albion's first signing following the arrival of head coach Graham Potter from Swansea but the defender failed to make his mark on the Brighton first team.

He had two season loans at Derby County and last term he was at West Bromwich Albion.

Clarke, who is in the last year of his contract, featured in Albion's pre-season but now looks set to move to Chris Wilder's Middlesbrough for £2.5m.

It is understood Portsmouth will not receive any sell-on fee as Brighton are not set to profit from the proposed sale to Middlesbrough.

Clarke was hugely popular at Portsmouth and despite not making Potter's first team, the Albion head coach holds him in high regard.

"It’s a good opportunity for Matt," said Potter. "He gets a chance of regular game time.