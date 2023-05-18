Why Roberto De Zerbi can be Brighton's greatest ever manager as Europe awaits

Ian Hart on Brighton’s memorable victory at Arsenal and why De Zerbi can be Albion’s greatest ever

Brighton and Hove Albion head Roberto De Zerbi has impressed in the Premier League

Feast or famine? After the almost inexplicable 5-1 Amex thrashing by Everton, were the Albion’s European dreams like the ones in the famous song going to fade and die?

Clearly not, cometh the hour cometh the man, and testament to the fact the Albion currently have now arguably their greatest manager in the club’s history in the dugout.

In the wake of the Everton capitulation, Roberto De Zerbi didn’t hide, didn’t make excuses, just simply stated that “You will see the true Brighton at Arsenal on Sunday”.

And he certainly wasn’t wrong, after a goalless first half against the title challengers, the Albion simply upped the gears, a superb second half showing resulting in an emphatic 3-0 win leaving Arsenal’s title ambitions in tatters.

Unfortunately, on the downside once again, the wider footballing media focused more on the failure of the Gunners than the excellence of the Albion, but as Brighton fans we’ve learnt to live with that. Many are saying it was the greatest ever Albion performance. A huge accolade.

Personally, I’d put it in high in my top 10. But there are so many contenders for that title over half a century, at least three from this season alone springs to mind.

The hard earned three points saw the Seagulls leapfrog both Villa and Spurs, leaving them in the box seat in the race for Europe, and how many people were quick to write us off after the Everton reverse?

Now, and please this isn’t muddled thinking, but a huge part of me, whilst welcoming any kind of result at Newcastle (Thursday night) would like to qualify for Europe as a result of beating already relegated Southampton on Sunday.

But a win at St James’s Park and defeat for Villa on Saturday would see the Albion win a ticket to Europe before they kick a ball on Sunday.

Given the journey many Albion fans have been on over nearly the last 30 years ,a bizarre scenario. But I’d still like to savour that final whistle knowing that Europe was now a reality.

So I’ll settle for a point at Newcastle , and then before Sunday, on Friday night the Amex hosts the 40th Anniversary Reunion Dinner for the 1983 FA Cup Final.

Sadly both Tony Grealish and Michael Robinson are now longer with us, but the club hope that nine of the 13 players involved in the final and replay will be in attendance on Friday, unfortunately Gerry Ryan is unwell and Jimmy Case is up in Liverpool. But I’m sure a superb night of memories is on the agenda.