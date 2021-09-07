Why South Korea star striker Geummin Lee is 'waxing lyrical' at Brighton

Albion striker Geummin Lee celebrates her goal against West Ham

Lee, 27, was on target for Albion with a well taken goal as Powell’s team enjoyed an opening day victory against West Ham at the Amex last weekend.

It was the South Korean’s fourth goal in her last three WSL games, including the final two matches of last season.

Lee was on loan last season from Manchester City before signing a two-year contract in the summer.

“I had a really nice message from her agent last waxing lyrical about how much she is enjoying being here, how relaxed and confident she is,” said Powell.

“Not only is she a lovely player but she’s a lovely person and very popular with the rest of the squad. Hopefully we can get more out of her in future weeks.”

Of Lee’s display against West Ham, Powell said, “By her standards I wouldn’t say Sunday was Lee at her best. It was probably the most I have seen her give the ball away.

"But she still contributed with a great finish. She has worked hard at her attacking play but also the defensive side of her game as well because she realises that is an important part of how we play.

“Her technical ability is second to none, but her fitness levels are up too.”

Albion are next in action on Sunday when they travel to St Andrew’s to play a Birmingham City outfit who lost their opening match 1-0 to Tottenham.

Albion left out the likes of Fliss Gibbons, Kayleigh Green, Emily Simpkins and new signing Rinsola Babajide from Sunday’s starting XI and Hope says that is indicative of the strength of the squad for Albion’s fourth season in the WSL.

“Even though we’ve made three outfield signings this summer we have more depth. Quite a few of the players have been for a while now and have really brought into how I want to play. I want them to be forward thinking and comfortable in possession.