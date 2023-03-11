Why Tariq Lamptey and Billy Gilmour are absent for Brighton’s clash with Leeds United

Brighton and Hove Albion made one change from the team that beat West Ham 4-0 at the Amex Stadium last Saturday

Brighton's flying wing back Tariq Lamptey was absent from Albion's matchday squad to face Leeds United at Elland Road. The former Chelsea defender injured his knee and was forced off during the first half of Brighton's 4-0 win against lowly West Ham last week.

Lamptey was assessed late yesterday in the team's final training session before heading to Elland Road but the match arrived too soon for him.

Experienced defender Joel Veltman, who replaced him last week and scored from the bench in the 4-0 win, will start for Roberto De Zerbi's eighth-placed team as they continue their quest for European qualification.

Billy Gilmour, who was on the bench last week for the West Ham match, was omitted from the matchday squad to face Leeds as he struggles with an injury. However, Chelsea loan defender Levi Colwill returned to squad having missed the last six weeks with a quad injury. Goalkeeper Jason Steele retained his place between the sticks with Rob Sanchez on the bench.

For Leeds striker Patrick Bamford returns to the Leeds starting line-up after missing the defeat at Chelsea.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo, Adams, Roca, Summerville, Aaronson, Harrison, Bamford. Subs: Robles, Struijk, Kristensen, Sinisterra, McKennie, Rodrigo, Gnonto, Greenwood, Rutter.