Nottingham Forest were hammered 5-0 last week at Bournemouth, what they really needed was a wide-open, gung-ho, disastrous opponent to settle their nerves – step forward Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton.

The Albion head coach, still smarting from last week's 1-0 home loss to Everton, fielded five attackers with a barely-fit midfielder Jack Hinshelwood offering scant protection in front of a wildly exposed back four.

Kaoru Mitoma, perhaps thinking Saudi wouldn't be so bad after all, was joined in attack by Joao Pedro, Danny Welbeck, Georginio Rutter and Yankuba Minteh.

Hurzeler's hand may have been forced somewhat as regular midfielders Carlos Baleba and Yasin Ayari had "small muscular issues" but this formation appeared brave/foolish from the outset – especially as midfielders Matt O'Rielly and Diego Gomez were benched.

"Let's go for it and people can tell me I'm wrong afterwards," said Hurzeler to TNT Sports ahead of the match.

Forest have lost just twice at the City Ground this term and have conceded 10 – only Liverpool and Arsenal have shipped fewer at home with nine.

Nuno Espírito Santo probably couldn't believe his luck and after just 12 minutes captain Lewis Dunk turned the ball into his own net from Morgan Gibbs-White's cross.

Gibbs-White then made it two as he headed home unmarked from a corner and Chris Wood scored the third – and his 10th against Brighton across his career.

It could have been worse as Neco Williams hit the post for Forest, while Danny Welbeck almost pulled one back for Brighton as his effort thumped down from the underside of the cross bar.

Unsurprisingly, O’Riley and Gomez replaced Hinshelwood and Pedro after the break and Simon Adingra came on for Mitoma. It made the little difference, the damage was done and Wood added a fourth just after the hour and scored his hat-trick from the spot five minutes later after Lamptey collided with Gibbs-White.

Six arrived on 89 minutes as Williams bundled home and the famous old City Ground roared for a seventh time as Jota smashed under Verbruggen. Ouch!

Brighton have enjoyed some excellent away days this season, this was just painful… Here’s how they rated:

1 . Bart Verbruggen - 3 His misplaced pass led to the seventh but in truth, he had little chance with most of the goals and looked an extremely frustrated figure as he saw the full extent of the disaster unfold in front of him. Photo: Michael Regan

2 . Joel Veltman - 4 You know it's bad when the ultra-reliable Dutchman struggles. Part of a defence that was two wide open and too exposed. Photo: Dan Istitene

3 . Jan Paul Van Hecke - 3 Completely dominated in his tussle with Forest's hat-trick man Chris Wood. A rare bad day for the Dutchman. Photo: Michael Regan