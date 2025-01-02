Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All the latest team news for Brighton ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Arsenal

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton defender Adam Webster will be available for selection against Arsenal this Saturday following his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Webster has not featured since October after he broke down in the first half of their 3-2 home win against Tottenham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 29-year-old has been back training with the first team squad for a while now and was close to the matchday squads to face Brentford and also last week at Aston Villa.

Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen attends to team mate Adam Webster during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at Amex Stadium last October

Webster though could struggle to force his way back into the first team with defenders Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul Hecke and Igor above him in the pecking order.

His return to fitness after a 13-match absence is however a welcome boost for head coach Fabian Hurzeler, who has already faced a number of injuries this term.

It is hoped fellow defender Pervis Estupinan will be available after missing the 2-2 draw at Aston Villa on Monday due to illness, while midfielder Jack Hinshelwood is closing in on a comeback of his own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Adam [Webster] will be back,” Hurzeler confirmed in Thursday press conference. “Hopefully Jack [Hinshelwood] is close. The rest will stay the same.

Brighton have also had Evan Ferguson, Mats Wieffer, Ferdi Kadioglu, Danny Welbeck, Hinshelwood and James Milner sidelined.

Hurzeler’s side are currently 10th in the table after a seven-match winless run that has featured five draws, including in each of their last three games.

They also drew 1-1 in August at Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, who are currently on a three-match winning run and second in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Brighton’s new signing Diego Gomez needs “a little bit of time” following his arrival from Inter Miami, Hurzeler has said.

The south-coast club announced on December 10 that midfielder Gomez was to join them on New Year’s Day.

Speaking about the 21-year-old Paraguay international – ahead of Saturday’s Premier League home clash with Arsenal – Hurzeler said: “He had now two or three weeks of holiday because in the MLS (Major League Soccer), the season has finished.

“So he needs for sure a little bit of time. But I am sure he is in a great shape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He trained hard during his holiday (from) what I heard and I am really looking forward to seeing him as quick as possible on the pitch.”

Another player not in line to be involved at the weekend is former Gunners forward Welbeck, who has been out since November due to an ankle issue.

“I can’t say when he will be back,” Hurzeler said of the 34-year-old.

“It could be next week, it could be really quick, but it could also take two, three, four more weeks. So we have to go day by day.

“He is without any pain, so that’s a really good thing and he’s back on the pitch. Hopefully he will be back soon.”