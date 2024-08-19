'Will be ready' - Fabrizio Romano update on next Brighton transfer deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Napoli are still working hard to complete the transfer of Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour.

The Serie A club have chased Gilmour throughout the summer window and last month started bidding at £8m. The offer was swiftly rejected by Brighton but Antonio Conte’s Napoli team are determined to get the 23-year-old Scotland international.

It is understood the Italians are now offering around £15m, plus add-ons but Brighton are under no pressure to sell the former Chelsea man, who has two-years remaining on his contract.

Brighton's Scotland international midfielder Billy Gilmour continues to be linked with Serie A club Napoli

Gilmour is reportedly open to the move and has previously worked with Conte during his time at Chelsea before his £6m move to Brighton in 2022.

Albion are keen to keep the midfielder and he even featured as a second half substitute in their 3-0 opening day victory at Everton. The club have added to their midfield this summer with the £25m capture of Netherlands international Mats Wieffer from Feyenoord. Wieffer, 24, impressed at Everton and the Seagulls are also trying to sign Matt O’Riley from Celtic, while Paraguay midfield ace Diego Gomez is also expected to join for around £12m from Inter Miami.

Brighton have a long-standing interest in O’Riley, who last season scored 19 goals with 18 assists from 49 matches for the Hoops. The 23-year-old Denmark international joined Celtic for around £1.5m from MK Dons in 2022 and is contracted at Parkhead until 2027 – he is currently valued at around £20m.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “Not only talks ongoing for Romelu Lukaku with Chelsea on separate story from Victor Osimhen. Napoli are also working to get Brighton’s green light on Billy Gilmour deal. If #BHAFC close Matt O’Riley deal with Celtic, Napoli will be ready to proceed with Gilmour.”

Speaking after Albion’s opening day win at Goodison Park, Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler told Sussex World, “Billy Gilmour knows how I see him and how my plans are with him. In the end he knows what he has with this club, with his teammates, I think he feels comfortable. Here he can develop, he's a great player and he's developed well here already. We will see what happens but I'm really glad he's back on the pitch today.”