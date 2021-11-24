Will Brighton finish in the top half? Predicted finishing position following major change in Premier League front runners

Albion are ninth in the table following their 2-0 loss to Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa last Saturday.

Graham Potter's men are now without a win in their last seven matches and will hope for a change in fortunes as the welcome lowly Leeds United to the Amex Stadium this Saturday.

Tottenham's win against Leeds last weekend moved them up to seventh but Albion are level on points with eighth placed Man United and one ahead of Crystal Palace, who are in tenth.

It's a congested table and a couple of wins for Albion would soon see them challenging for the European places once.

1. Man City Odds for relegation: 2000-1. Odds for the title: 8/11 (favourites). Photo Sales

2. Chelsea Odds for relegation: 2000-1. Odds for the title: 9-4 Photo Sales

3. Liverpool Odds for relegation: 2000-1. Odds for the title: 4-1 Photo Sales

4. West Ham Odds for relegation: 500-1. Odds for the title: 150-0 Photo Sales