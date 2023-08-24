'Will leave' – Boss resigned to losing £26m Brighton target amid latest Arsenal link

Brighton have been tracking the Cameroon ace throughout the transfer window and see him as an ideal replacement for Moises Caicedo, who joined Chelsea last week for an initial fee of £100m.

Baleba, 19, has impressed in Ligue 1 with Lillie and also attracted interest from Newcastle, West Ham, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest. It was reported Brighton had agreed a £26m fee with the French club but progress on the transfer has since stalled.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, is keen to bolster his midfield before the end of the transfer window

Albion have now been linked with Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga as a possible alternative. Lokonga, 23, joined Arsenal from Anderlecht in 2021 for £15m but has struggled to make an impact at the Emirates. He was on loan last season at Crystal Palace, where he made nine league appearances.

However Lille coach Fonseca feels the Baleba deal can still be done. “I know there is a possibility that Carlos will leave but today he is with us here,” said Fonseca ahead of their Europa Conference League play-off match against Rijeka tonight. “He will be in the match. He has to be concentrated on our match because he is here. I have spoken with Carlos. He is very motivated to be part of the group for this match.”