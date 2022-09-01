'Will undergo a medical' - Brighton agree £9m transfer fee for Chelsea and ex-Rangers midfield star

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour is on the cusp of completing a £9m move to Premier League rivals Brighton

Gilmour, 21, has been unable to breakthrough into Thomas Tuchel’s first team at Stamford Bridge following an unsuccessful loan period last season at Norwich City.

Albion boss Graham Potter is however said to be a huge admirer of the Scotland under-21 international and it is felt Albion's passing style could get the best from Gilmour.

The deal was in jeopardy earlier today as fears over injuries to the Chelsea midfield almost scuppered the move but it was eventually given the greenlight by the Chelsea board.

Former England goalkeeper David James said: “If he goes to Brighton under Graham Potter, then I think you have a manager that will get the best out of him.”

Brighton and Chelsea have enjoyed a fruitful summer in the transfer market with Albion’s player of the year Marc Cucurella joining the Blues for a record £62m, while Brighton signed promising young defender Levi Colwill on loan.