A Champions League winner has joined Brighton & Hove Albion.
By Matt Pole
Published 19th Jun 2023, 12:11 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 12:39 BST

The Seagulls have announced the signing of attacker Pauline Bremer who has signed a deal with the Albion until the summer of 2025, subject to a successful visa application.

Women’s head coach Melissa Phillips said: “We are delighted to welcome Pauline to the club as our first signing of the summer.

“She brings a wealth of experience in the women’s game across multiple leagues and has the winning mentality that we are trying to implement within our squad.

“We are certain that she will add value both on and off the pitch in the new season ahead and will strengthen our attacking line.”

The 27-year-old brings an abundance of experience having played for Wolfsburg, Manchester City, Olympique Lyonnais, and Turbine Potsdam.

Bremer has achieved a number of accolades throughout her career including two Women’s Champions League trophies, a Frauen Bundesliga title, three DFB Pokal Cups, two Feminine Division 1 titles, a Women’s FA Cup, two Coupe de France Feminine’s and an FA Women’s League Cup.

The Seagulls have announced the signing of attacker Pauline Bremer who has signed a deal with the Albion until the summer of 2025, subject to a successful visa application. Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
The Seagulls have announced the signing of attacker Pauline Bremer who has signed a deal with the Albion until the summer of 2025, subject to a successful visa application. Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
