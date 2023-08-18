Odel Offiah has signed a new contract with Brighton until June 2025 and the defender will now join Scottish Premiership side Hearts on a season-long loan.

Technical director David Weir said, “Odel has been around the first team picture for a while now, but we want him to get regular minutes.

“It was great for us to have another academy graduate get their first taste of Premier League football last season, something Odel had earned and we’re looking forward to seeing how he adapts to this new challenge in Scotland. We wish him the best of luck for the season.”

The 20-year-old joined us from Bromley in 2017 and progressed through our academy before making his first team debut against Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup in 2021.