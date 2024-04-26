'With or without me' - Roberto De Zerbi talks about future of Brighton after Man City defeat

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion.

On Thursday, April 25, Brighton lost 4-0 to Manchester City at The Amex Stadium. The title-chasers now sit in second position with 76 points. However, if they were to win their game in hand, they’d find themselves first in the league.

In the post-match press conference, the Albion manager said: “I want to explain what I think my idea is. Last season we reached the Europa League showing our incredible courage, incredible bravery and incredible mentality. We won 3-0 against Arsenal away (last season) and we defended man-to-man in throughout the 90 minutes.

"The secret to qualifying for the Europa League was the courage we showed and the attitude we showed. If you work with a lot of young players, you can defend against Manchester City within the last 20 metres, but you can lose anyway. Or, you work in the mentality, style and DNA of Brighton and you take some risks.

"Because in the fourth goal, Valentin Barco forgot Kyle Walker in the build-up. Two mistakes (were made) in this, Carlos Baleba also with his body shape too… We have to analyse in the long run…

"I think with Barco, Joao Pedro and Carlos Baleba, working with this attitude with this braveness in the future with me or without me, it will be a crucial part of Brighton.”