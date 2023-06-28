NationalWorldTV
‘Within 48 hours’ – Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea have agreed ‘personal terms’ as major summer transfer imminent

Brighton and Hove Albion are bracing themselves for crunch talks with Chelsea on Moises Caicedo
By Derren Howard
Published 28th Jun 2023, 12:31 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 12:55 BST

Chelsea are believed to have agreed personal terms with Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. The Blues and the Seagulls will now enter discussions as the Premier League teams try to agree on a transfer fee for the Ecuador international.

Caicedo has been excellent for Brighton for the past 18 months and almost moved to Arsenal last January as Albion reportedly rejected a £70m bid from the Gunners.

Caicedo stated his desire to leave but the deal failed to complete. The 21-year-old stayed, extended his contract with the south coast club, and went on to play a key role as Brighton finished sixth and qualified for the Europa League for the first time in their history.

Brighton are set to enter transfer discussions with Chelsea's Todd Boehly for Moises Caicedo

Caicedo is contracted with Brighton until June 2027 and it is believed Brighton want at least £80m for their star player.

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano tweeted: "EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea are set to open talks with Brighton for Moisés Caicedo as negotiations between clubs starting within 24/48h. #CFC. Personal terms, not as issue — now Chelsea prepared to ‘attack’ the deal. Never easy or fast negotiations with Brighton. Chelsea, on it."

Talks could however be influenced by the future of Chelsea centre back Levi Colwill. The 21-year-old impressed on loan at Brighton last season and Albion are keen to tie-up a permanent deal for the left-sided defender who was called-up to the England squad earlier this month. A separate deal may be reached for Colwill or he could yet be part of the Caicedo discussions.

Caicedo has been widely expected to leave Brighton this summer and follows the exit of World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister who moved to Liverpool for an initial fee of £35m earlier this month. Roberto De Zerbi’s team have so far added free transfer James Milner and Mahmoud Dahoud to their squad. Joao Pedro also arrived from Watford for a club record fee of £30m for the Brazilian attacker.

