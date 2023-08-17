Brighton and Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey could be in contention to face Wolves this Saturday. Lamptey, 21, has not featured since March last season after inuring his knee during Brighton’s 4-0 victory against West Ham. The former Chelsea man was supposed to available from the start of this season but the injury is taking longer than expected to heal.

There was however good news for the right back this week as he was spotted going through his paces with the first team group as they prepare for the trip to Molineux.

It’s been a hugely frustrating time for Lamptey who saw a very promising start to his Albion career hindered by hamstring and knee issues. Lamptey joined Brighton from Chelsea in 2020 for around £3 and made an instant impression on the first team.

His pace and style of play made him a huge favourite with the fans and attracted interest from Bayern Munich and Manchester United. More recently Wolves and Sporting Lisbon have been linked with moves for the Ghana ace.