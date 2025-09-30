Brighton will hope to build on their excellent 3-1 away win at Chelsea last Saturday as they travel to lowly Wolves.

The victory at Stamford Bridge placed the Seagulls 10th in the Premier League standings with eight points from their first six matches.

Meanwhile, Wolves have had a terrible start to the campaign and Vítor Pereira’s men are bottom with just one point to show from their opening six. They were however much-improved last time out as they battled to a 1-1 draw at Thomas Frank’s Tottenham last weekend.

Neither side are in midweek action and Hurzeler and Pereira will have a full week to prepare their charges for the 2pm Sunday show down.

Here’s the early team new for Wolves and Brighton...

1 . Fabian Hurzeler Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler takes his team to Wolves this Sunday | Getty Images

2 . Solly March - out The Brighton winger is still struggling to regain full fitness after long term knee issues. | Getty Images

3 . Adam Webster - out The defender suffered an ACL injury in pre-season and will miss most of the campaign. | Wolves via Getty Images