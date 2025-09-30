Wolves v Brighton early injury news as blow leaves 4 out and 4 doubts

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 30th Sep 2025, 10:25 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2025, 10:37 BST

Wolves vs Brighton in the Premier League at Molineux Stadium - Sunday, 2pm

Brighton will hope to build on their excellent 3-1 away win at Chelsea last Saturday as they travel to lowly Wolves.

The victory at Stamford Bridge placed the Seagulls 10th in the Premier League standings with eight points from their first six matches.

Meanwhile, Wolves have had a terrible start to the campaign and Vítor Pereira’s men are bottom with just one point to show from their opening six. They were however much-improved last time out as they battled to a 1-1 draw at Thomas Frank’s Tottenham last weekend.

Neither side are in midweek action and Hurzeler and Pereira will have a full week to prepare their charges for the 2pm Sunday show down.

Here’s the early team new for Wolves and Brighton...

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler takes his team to Wolves this Sunday

1. Fabian Hurzeler

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler takes his team to Wolves this Sunday

The Brighton winger is still struggling to regain full fitness after long term knee issues.

2. Solly March - out

The Brighton winger is still struggling to regain full fitness after long term knee issues.

The defender suffered an ACL injury in pre-season and will miss most of the campaign.

3. Adam Webster - out

The defender suffered an ACL injury in pre-season and will miss most of the campaign.

The midfielder twisted his ankle at Bournemouth and likely faces another month to six weeks on the sidelines

4. Jack Hinshelwood - out

The midfielder twisted his ankle at Bournemouth and likely faces another month to six weeks on the sidelines

