Welbeck missed last Saturday’s memorable 4-1 victory against Graham Potter’s Chelsea at the Amex Stadium last Saturday through illness but has recovered and is available for selection to face Wolves.

Welbeck, who earlier this week was on Gareth Southgate’s 55-man England list for the Qatar World Cup, does however face a battle to regain his place as Leo Trossard and Kaoru Mitoma performed superbly in his absence.

Trossard now has five goals in six games under De Zerbi and was on target against Chelsea, while Japan international Mitoma also impressed in his first start for Albion against the Blues, having recovered from an ankle injury.

Seagulls defender Joel Veltman missed the match against Chelsea and his calf issue will be assessed ahead of Wolves. Skipper Lewis Dunk played with slight knee issue last week but is expected to be fit for Molineux. Poland international midfielder Jakub Moder remains injured as he recovers from a long-term ACL problem sustained last season.

Wolves have injury and suspension concerns of their own. Matheus Nunes (shoulder), Tote Gomes (knock) and Pedro Neto (ankle) are all doubts ,while Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Francisco Oliveira (knee) and Raul Jimenez (hip) are ruled out for the clash against the Seagulls.

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa is suspended having picked up a red card last time out against Brentford. They face being without the 34-year-old for the next three matches after he was sent off for head-butting Ben Mee towards the end of Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Brentford in the Premier League.