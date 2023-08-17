Wolves vs Brighton team news: One key man ruled out and three major doubts for Molineux

Albion will be keen to follow-up their excellent 4-1 win against Luton Town on the opening day of the season and face a stern test at Molineux. Gary O'Neil's team impressed in their first match of the campaign but narrowly lost out 1-0 to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Wolves were the better team for the most of the match and in contrast to Luton, have a squad full of experienced Premier League players. Brighton however will travel with confidence. New arrivals James Milner, Mo Dahoud, Joao Pedro and Simon Adingra all impressed on their top flight debuts for Albion against the Hatters.

Striker Evan Ferguson will also be pushing for a first start of the season as he came off the bench and scored the final goal of the 4-1 victory. Roberto De Zerbi's team do have a few injury concerns with defender Adam Webster working his way back to fitness after missing the Luton match. Webster's injury was described as 'minor' and he should be available at Molineux.

Adam Lallana also remains a fitness doubt as he recovers from his latest niggle and Tariq Lamptey could finally be available too. Lamptey, who was once linked with a move to Wolves, has been training with the first team group this week following a long-term knee injury and will hope to be involved. The former Chelsea man has not played for the Albion first team since he injured his knee against West Ham last season.