Brighton travel to Wolves in the Premier League this Sunday - kick-off, 2pm

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Premier League have announced the officials for matchweek seven and it could be good news for Brighton.

The Seagulls travel to Wolves this Sunday for a 2pm kick-off boosted by their excellent 3-1 away win at Chelsea last Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victory moved them to 10th in the table with eight points from their first six matches.

Wolves have so far struggled this campaign and they are bottom of the table with just one point from their opening six fixtures.

They did however give a much-improved display last time out at Tottenham as they battle to a 1-1 draw for their first point of the season.

Wolves vs Brighton referee

Jarred Gillett will be on the whistle for this one as he takes his first match following the 2-1 win for Arsenal at Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was far from plane sailing for Gillett as there were a number of decisions and VAR calls that came in for plenty of scrutiny. The Australian will no doubt hope for a more stress-free 90 minutes at Molineux this Sunday.

The appointment will however likely please Brighton as he last took charge of the Seagulls last season as they beat Chelsea 2-1 in the FA Cup.

Gillett has overseen Brighton on nine occasions in total and has never issued a red card to an Albion player. Head coach Fabian Hurzeler will hope that run continues.

Wolves on the other maybe less pleased to see Gillett.

The 38-year-old was in charge for Wolves' first match of this season as they were hammered 4-0 by Manchester City at Molineux.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee: Jarred Gillett. Assistants: Lee Betts, Neil Davies. Fourth official: Paul Tierney. VAR: Matt Donohue. Assistant VAR: Tim Wood.

Match week seven referees

Bournemouth vs Fulham: Referee: Simon Hooper. Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Simon Long. Fourth official: Josh Smith. VAR: John Brooks. Assistant VAR: Tony Harrington.

Leeds vs Spurs: Referee: Tom Bramall. Assistants: Ian Hussin, Andrew Dallison. Fourth official: Rob Jones. VAR: Jarred Gillett. Assistant VAR: Akil Howson.

Arsenal vs West Ham: Referee: John Brooks. Assistants: Simon Bennett, Mat Wilkes. Fourth official: Chris Kavanagh. VAR: Michael Oliver. Assistant VAR: James Mainwaring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Man United vs Sunderland: Referee: Stuart Attwell. Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Nick Hopton. Fourth official: Dean Whitestone. VAR: Neil Davies. Assistant VAR: Stuart Burt.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Referee: Anthony Taylor (pictured). Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn. Fourth official: Farai Hallam. VAR: Craig Pawson. Assistant VAR: Adrian Holmes.

Aston Villa vs Burnley: Referee: Andrew Kitchen. Assistants: Dan Cook, Craig Taylor. Fourth official: Tony Harrington. VAR: Michael Oliver. Assistant VAR: James Bell.

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest Referee: Peter Bankes. Assistants: Eddie Smart, Blake Antrobus. Fourth official: Rob Jones. VAR: Chris Kavanagh. Assistant VAR: Simon Bennett.

Brentford vs Man City: Referee: Darren England. Assistants: Scott Ledger, Nick Greenhalgh. Fourth official: Andy Madley. VAR: Paul Howard. Assistant VAR: Alex Chilowicz.