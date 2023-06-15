'Working hard' - Fabrizio Romano issues Moisés Caicedo update amid Chelsea and Arsenal interest

Chelsea remain the ‘frontrunners’ to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moisés Caicedo – and talks have been taking place between the two clubs for weeks, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 21-year-old played a key role in helping the Seagulls deliver European football for the first time ever last season.

The Ecuador international featured in 43 of Albion’s 48 games in 2022-23, registering one goal and one assist.

Caicedo’s fine season has caught the interest of the Blues and their London rivals Arsenal.

Brighton reportedly turned down offers from Chelsea and the Gunners in January, but the two clubs have reignited their interest in Caicedo.

And it seems the Blues have edged ahead of Arsenal in the race to sign Albion’s midfield maestro.

Mikel Arteta’s side have reportedly turned their summer transfer attentions to West Ham United skipper Declan Rice and Chelsea star Kai Havertz, which has allowed the Blues to steal a march over their competitors.

Romano tweeted: “Chelsea are working hard on Moisés Caicedo deal. Talks have been taking place for weeks. Nothing done yet. #CFC

“It has always been Chelsea frontrunners despite rumours of Arsenal bid in the last weeks.

“Arsenal focus remains on Declan Rice and Havertz.”