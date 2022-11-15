Ian Hart column: So domestic football at Premier League and Championship level takes a six week break so ‘The Greatest Footballing Show On Earth’ can take place in Qatar.

The Qatar World Cup kicks off on Sunday November 20 as Qatar take on Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium

Albion wise, going into ‘half term’, I think, all of us would have taken seventh place and still in the European places at the break, there have clearly been points dropped, but that can be said for almost every team in the top league – just ask Manchester City.

As regards the World Cup, there a number of ‘companions’ leading up to the start of the tournament which I would recommend. First up, in print, is Paul Hayward’s “England Football: The Biography” published by Simon and Schuster.

To coincide with the 150th anniversary of the England football team, it charts the complete story of the team, from the very first game on November 30, 1872 when England took on Scotland at The West of Scotland Cricket Ground in their first ever football international.

Over 500 pages, Hayward covers the highs and the lows of the Three Lions, Nazi Salutes in Berlin in 1938, Wembley humiliation by Hungary in 1954, World Cup euphoria in 1966, despair in Mexico in 1970, Ramsey, Revie, the plethora of managers who followed them and the 56 years of subsequent hurt after ‘66.

It is the ultimate read for any English football fan, obviously featured heavily in the book is Sir Geoff Hurst, scorer of that famous hat trick on that July afternoon in 1966. My next recommendation is “Hurst, The First and Only”, on Sky Documentaries, produced by Matthew Lorenzo, who is also in the throes of putting together “Stand or Fall” a film about the battle to save the Albion, which will be released in January.

The Hurst documentary, whilst touching on the obvious football narrative, also explores other facets of Sir Geoff’s life, specifically his grief at the suicide of his younger brother in 1974 and the death of his oldest daughter from a brain tumour.

The apparent ignominy of having to sign on the dole a decade after England’s finest hour, the film is a must watch not only for the footballing content but the very important personal issues in Sir Geoff’s life.

It truly is an inspirational piece of film. And finally – and perhaps not that inspirational – but definitely a must watch, is “FIFA Uncovered” on Netflix.

Put any misconceptions you may have about the global football authorities and sit back and see exactly what’s gone on for decades.

It may be the ‘Beautiful Game’ for us mere minions, but there’s nothing beautiful about what FIFA has done over the years. A few lines in this column cannot even scratch the surface. As with Hurst, it’s a must watch for every England football fan, and after all four episodes I guarantee, with a nod to the late US President Richard Nixon, you certainly wouldn’t buy a second hand car off either Sepp Blatter or Jack Warner.

England Football – The Biography 1872-2022 by Paul Hayward, published by Simon and Schuster.

Hurst: The First And Only – is available on Sky Documentaries.

