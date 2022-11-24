ITV pundit Ally McCoist heaped praise on Brighton and Hove Albion star Kaoru Mitoma after Japan’s thrilling World Cup victory against Germany yesterday

Having trailed to a 33rd-minute penalty from Ilkay Gundogan, Japan fought back to triumph at the Khalifa International Stadium with strikes in the 75th and 83rd minutes from substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano, who play in Germany for Feiburg and Bochum respectively.

But Albion ace Mitoma also played a key role in the victory as he came off the bench in the second half and made the quite the impact – as he has so often for Brighton in the Premier League this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was Mitoma’s run and pass from the left flank that picked out Minamino and his shot was beaten away Manuel Neuer only for Doan to fire home the leveller.

Brighton attacker Kaoru Mitoma in action for Japan as they shocked Germany at the Qatar World Cup

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We just said it’s his last throw of the dice the coach, but boy Moriyasu [Japan coach] has he got it right or what,” said McCoist during the commentary on ITV. “Brilliant substitution, they’ve all been good.

“Mitoma has got forward on the left-hand side, Asano has looked really lively since he has come on, and there you are that man [Doan] has just got the equaliser. It looked another good save from Neuer initially.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Good play down the left-hand side [from Mitoma]. This is a great cutback [from Minamino], Neuer does well. Brilliant finish following up it really is.”

McCoist added: “What a second-half. What a privilege to be here. Really enjoyed it. If you don’t put the game to bed that’s what can happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad