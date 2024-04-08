'Write or talk to me' - Alexis Mac Allister shows his love for Brighton yet again and invites two Albion talents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister believes the club have two very special players on their hands.

World Cup winner Mac Allister enjoyed four seasons with Brighton before sealing his move to Liverpool for an initial £35m last summer.

Mac Allister has been excellent for Jurgen Klopp’s title-chasers this term but believes two of his national teammates can have a similar impact at Brighton.

Brighton's Argentinian defender Valentín Barco in action against Liverpool

Valentin Barco, 19, joined Brighton for around £8m last January as he followed Mac Allister's path from Boca Juniors to Brighton, while Facundo Buonanotte,19, signed for Albion in January 2023 for around £6m.

Buonanotte has since proved himself in the Premier League this term, while Barco continues to settle in at Brighton.

“I spoke a bit with him and Facundo Buonanotte when we went to the national team," said Mac Allister, to ESPN Argentina, via Top Mercato.

"I have a very special affection for Brighton, and I want them to do well. They told me a bit about it, and the truth is that I see them doing well. With regard to ‘Colo’, I think he’s in the right place, and that he has the right coach to continue to grow and establish himself in this league."

It took Mac Allister time to bed in at Albion following his £7m move in 2019 from Argentinos Juniors, via a loan with Boca. Mac Allister though adapted to the demands of the Premier League and under Graham Potter and then Roberto De Zerbi, established himself as one of the best players in Albion's history. Certainly their only ever World Cup winner.

The Argentina international added: “The physical aspect will come, but it will depend only on him [Barco], if he wants to grow and be a better player every day. I think he’s going to do it and he’s not going to have any problems.