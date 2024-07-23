WSL fixtures: Brighton's key dates revealed as Dario Vidosic era begins
Newly appointed Seagulls coach Dario Vidosic will take charge of his first competitive fixture as manager on 22nd September (TBC), when Brighton Women host Everton on the opening weekend of the 24/25 WSL campaign.
In his first press conference for Albion, Vidosic expressed his ambitions for his team in the upcoming WSL season, confidently stating that “every team should aim to be champion”.
For Vidosic’s ambitions to not falter at the first hurdle, however, his side will have to put in a near perfect performance at the Joie Stadium against last season’s WSL runners up, Manchester City, in just the second round of fixtures.
In October Albion will host Aston Villa, play away to derby rivals and newly promoted side Crystal Palace, and face Manchester United at home. These fixtures will certainly appeal to Albion as both Villa and Palace are teams that Brighton should look to beat if they are to take to the trajectory of progression both Brighton’s technical director, David Weir, and newly appointed manager Vidosic have expressed they wish to place their team on.
The toughest of the October fixtures is undoubtedly against Manchester United, however this game should evoke excitement in Seagulls’ supporters, as the tussle produced an unprecedented blockbuster for fans on the South coast last time out. If Albion can produce anything similar to the enthralling 2-2 match which ensued last season, then this game will certainly be one to look out for…
In November Albion will host Leicester City, the team which finished just one point behind the Seagulls in the previous campaign. The Gunners will follow, with the match potentially going to be held at The Emirates. The Seagulls will then travel back to the South coast to play West Ham, with last season’s 2-0 defeat to the Hammers being something Brighton will want to rectify.
Prior to the winter break in the WSL season, Brighton will head to Kingsmeadow in order to face WSL Champions, Chelsea, with Tottenham Women travelling to the coast to play the Seagulls in the following fixture.
As Albion enter a new year in the WSL, they will visit both Merseyside and Manchester to face Liverpool and Manchester United. Both matches last season were understandably two of the toughest for Albion, with neither game producing any points for the Seagulls.
In February, Brighton will have the chance to gain, what will likely be, some much needed points as they play Crystal Palace and West Ham. However, pressure comes with expectation and the expectation from Albion fans that their side will not lose to their bitter derby rival or to a team who finished just above the relegation zone last season will be evident. Therefore, in a month where Albion can make or break their progression in the WSL from last season, Albion players will need to regulate their emotions and not place any unnecessary pressure on themselves.
Whilst Chelsea, Tottenham, Leicester and Manchester City appear very difficult opponents for Brighton to face in March on initial inspection, the Seagulls managed to collect four points across the fixtures last season. Home games against suspected title challengers Chelsea and Manchester City will be the two that catch the eye of Albion fans, as the Seagulls could produce an unexpected result in front of their fans and subsequently have a say in who comes out victorious in May.
The run-in will consist of four games across April and May for the Seagulls, with the two teams from Merseyside being April’s opponents. A narrow 1-0 defeat to Liverpool at Broadfield last season will present Albion with hope of a better result this time around, with Albion looking to secure a victory in Merseyside against the Toffees just as they did last season.
The penultimate game of Brighton’s WSL campaign will be at Broadfield against potential title challengers Arsenal, with Vidosic’s side being handed the chance to provide their fans with an unforeseen result against the Gunners. Albion will then conclude their season at Villa Park, where Robert de Pauw’s side will await them in what should be a tight and exciting contest.
Complete list of Albion’s provisional WSL fixtures: Sun Sept 22 Everton H, Sun Sept 29 Manchester City A,
Sun Oct 6 Aston Villa H, Sun Oct 13 Crystal Palace A, Sun Oct 20 Manchester United H,
Sun Nov 3 Leicester City H, Sun Nov 10 Arsenal A, Sun Nov 17 West Ham H,
Sun Dec 8 Chelsea A, Sun Dec 15 Tottenham Hotspurs H,
Sun Jan 19 Liverpool A, Sun Jan 26 Manchester United A,
Sun Feb 2 Crystal Palace H, Sun Feb 16 West Ham A
Sun Mar 2 Chelsea H, Sun Mar 16 Tottenham Hotspurs A, Sun Mar 23 Leicester City A, Sun Mar 30 Manchester City H
Sun Apr 20 Liverpool H, Sun Apr 27 Everton A, Sun May 4 Arsenal H, Sun May 11 Aston Villa A. (Fixtures subject to change).
