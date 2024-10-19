Yankuba Minteh absence explained for Brighton vs Newcastle as decision made on £30m ace

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flying winger Yanmuba Minteh was a notable absentee from Brighton’s matchday’s squad to face Newcastle United.

Brighton signed Minteh, 20, from the Magpies last summer for around £30m following his impressive loan at Feyenoord.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said at the time it was a reluctant sale as their hand was forced by PSR rules. Minteh has made an encouraging start to his career at Brighton and scored his first goal for the club in the 3-2 win against Tottenham just prior to the international break.

Yankuba Minteh picked up an injury while on international duty and misses the Premier League clash against Newcastle

Minteh was tipped to be a huge threat to the home defence at St James’ Park but missed out on Fabian Hurzeler’s squad due to a “minor injury” picked up while on international with Gambia.

Minteh’s absence has though seen a first start of the season for Albion striker Evan Ferguson, who scored a hat-trick against the Magpies last term at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, Igor, Kadioglu, Baleba, Ayari, Hinshelwood, Rutter, Ferguson, Welbeck. Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Gruda, Enciso, Moder, Mitoma, Wieffer, van Hecke, Estupinan.

Newcastle made two changes, with Alexander Isak back and leading the line. Harvey Barnes drops out of the XI, with Gordon back on the left and Murphy on the right.