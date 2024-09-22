Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton are without midfielder Yasin Ayari as they face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this afternoon (Sunday, September 22).

The 20-year-old from Sweden has emerged as a key player this season due to the departure of Billy Gilmour and pre-international break injuries to Mats Wieffer, Matt O’Riley, James Milner and Ferdi Kadioglu.

Ayari was in the starting XI against Ipswich but is missing from the Brighton squad chosen to face Nottingham Forest at the Amex

The Athletic’s Brighton and Hove Albion reporter, Andy Naylor, wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “The reason for Ayari’s absence is illness.”

Brighton are without midfielder Yasin Ayari as they face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Hurzeler has made two changes to the team which was held by Ipswich – with Pervis Estupinan and Simon Adingra making their first league starts of the season.

Yankuba Minteh has dropped to the bench, with Jack Hinshelwood is likely to be deployed in midfield as Ayari’s replacement.

Mats Wieffer, Ferdi Kadioglu and Joao Pedro have all been named on the bench as they work their way back to full match sharpness.

Ahead of the match, Hurzeler said: "I'm happy that all the players are working really hard for their comeback and I'm hoping they'll be back soon."