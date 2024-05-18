'Yes' - Bayern Munich club director confirms decision on Roberto De Zerbi after shock Brighton exit

Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi (L) impressed during his time in the Premier League

Roberto De Zerbi’s future remains uncertain after his surprise exit from Brighton.

The Italian head coach is to leave the club after tomorrow’s season-ending clash with Manchester United.

The Italian joined Albion in September 2022 after Graham Potter left for Chelsea and enjoyed immediate success, taking the club to their highest-ever top-flight finish of sixth.

That secured a campaign in this season’s Europa League and saw De Zerbi linked with a number of high-profile jobs.

Brighton and De Zerbi made the last 16 of the Europa League, while they sit 10th in the Premier League with a game to go.

Bayern Munich were one of football’s giants linked with De Zerbi but their director Max Eberl denied the Brighton boss will be next in the Bayern hotseat.

He was asked by ZDF’s reporter, @paule_04 “Can you deny if I predict that the new coach will be Italian?”

"Yes,” was Ebri’s blunt response.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “Despite internal talks and contacts in March and April, Roberto de Zerbi will not become new FC Bayern manager.

Max Eberl confirmed that the new head coach will not be Italian, internal decision 100% guaranteed. De Zerbi and Bayern decided not to proceed already weeks ago.”

Speaking after the decision to part company with Brighton De Zerbi said: “We have agreed to end my time at Brighton so that the club and I can continue to work in the way that suits each of us best, following our own ideas and visions, as well as our work and human values.

