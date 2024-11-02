'You can't' – Fabian Hurzeler's blunt response to narrow loss at Liverpool

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler responds to Albion’s narrow 2-1 loss at Liverpool

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler said his Brighton team did not compete at their maximum for 90 minutes after their narrow 2-1 loss at Liverpool.

Two goals in three minutes from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah saw Liverpool come from behind to beat Brighton 2-1 and move back to the top of the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton deservedly led at the break through Ferdi Kadioglu’s early strike as Arne Slot’s side looked disjointed.

Brighton's German head coach Fabian Hurzeler watches on as Liverpool bounce back to win 2-1 at Anfield

But the second half was a very different story and Liverpool were rewarded for a much-improved performance as Gakpo levelled in the 69th minute before Salah took his own personal tally to 10 goals in 17 appearances against Brighton moments later.

"There was a big chance today,” said Hurzeler to BBC Match of the Day. “If we score the second goal, or we could have even got a third or fourth, in the first half then it is a different game.

"Then of course they have individual quality. They scored out of nowhere with a cross, they scored with a shot from outside the box. In this league there are top quality players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have to be at the maximum and today we were not for 90 minutes. Then you can't win the game."

On the plus side, impressive Turkey international scored his first Premier League goal for the club after his £25m summer arrival from Fenerbahçe. Kaoru Mitoma’s low cross from the left was behind Danny Welbeck but rolled through to Kadioglu, who smashed it beyond Caoimhin Kelleher and in off the far post.

"He's a very flexible player,” said the German head coach. “He gives us good crosses, good shots, he can run a lot. He needs a little bit more time to adapt to the intensity but he's getting there step-by-step.

"He is a great character, he loves to learn, he loves to improve and when he shows this attitude then I'm sure long-term he will be a very important player for us."