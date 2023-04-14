‘You don’t say no’ – Former Netherlands international urges ‘€45m’ midfielder to join Brighton amid Man United interest

Former Netherlands international Wim Kieft has urged Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kökçü to join Brighton & Hove Albion this summer amid rumours linking the 22-year-old with a move to Manchester United.

Kökçü has been in sensational form this season. The Turkey international has 12 goals and four assists in 39 games for Feyenoord as they hunt for their first Eredivisie title in six years and UEFA Europa League success.

Recent reports have linked Feyenoord’s captain with moves to Albion and United in the summer transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dutch outlet De Telegraaf claims the Seagulls have been tracking Kökçü for several months, while The Mirror said the Red Devils sent scouts to watch the in-demand midfielder last week.

Former Netherlands international Wim Kieft has urged Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kökçü to join Brighton & Hove Albion this summer amid rumours linking the 22-year-old with a move to Manchester United. Picture by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

With speculation surrounding Kökçü expected to intensify in the summer, ex-Netherlands, Ajax and PSV striker Kieft has advised the Feyenoord academy product to choose Brighton over United in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Veronica Inside, via Voetbal Primeur, before Feyenoord’s 1-0 UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg win over AS Roma on Thursday, the 60-year-old said: “I think United is still a bit too ambitious at this stage of his career.

“Of course, you don’t say no to Manchester United, but I would rather go to a club like Brighton.”

Veronica Inside presenter Wilfred Genee also revealed the fee Feyenoord would expect for Kökçü – a figure that left Kieft somewhat surprised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Genee said: “I have heard internally that Feyenoord expects an amount of €40m to €45m for Kökcü.”