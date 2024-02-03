Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Albion bounced back in style from the miserable 4-0 defeat at Luton, with Lewis Dunk, Jack Hinshelwood, Facundo Buonanotte and Joao Pedro grabbing goals in a comfortable win.

"We are very happy, because in the derby we made our fans happy,” Albion boss De Zerbi said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I'm not surprised by the reaction. Our win started on Tuesday evening after the Luton game.

Roberto De Zerbi ‘played with pride’ in their 4-1 win over bitter rivals Crystal Palace. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

"I spoke two times to the players to show a reaction, to be proud.

"Everybody knows Brighton play good football, but that's not enough without competing."

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, De Zerbi said his team ‘played very well’, adding: “We played with pride. We suffered a lot after the Luton game and we showed our quality, our human qualities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I knew before the game after Luton it would be like today. I know my players, I know their human qualities. I am proud when we win or lose because I believe in them, I respect them as people first of all and as players.

"In the second half we tried to keep the ball. You have to understand when is the time to keep the ball and when is the time to attack the space.

"My players are playing very well in my time here. We are fighting, we are seventh in the table.