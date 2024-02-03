'You have to understand' - Roberto De Zerbi makes interesting point after Brighton thrash Crystal Palace
Albion bounced back in style from the miserable 4-0 defeat at Luton, with Lewis Dunk, Jack Hinshelwood, Facundo Buonanotte and Joao Pedro grabbing goals in a comfortable win.
"We are very happy, because in the derby we made our fans happy,” Albion boss De Zerbi said.
"I'm not surprised by the reaction. Our win started on Tuesday evening after the Luton game.
"I spoke two times to the players to show a reaction, to be proud.
"Everybody knows Brighton play good football, but that's not enough without competing."
Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, De Zerbi said his team ‘played very well’, adding: “We played with pride. We suffered a lot after the Luton game and we showed our quality, our human qualities.
"I knew before the game after Luton it would be like today. I know my players, I know their human qualities. I am proud when we win or lose because I believe in them, I respect them as people first of all and as players.
"In the second half we tried to keep the ball. You have to understand when is the time to keep the ball and when is the time to attack the space.
"My players are playing very well in my time here. We are fighting, we are seventh in the table.
"The fans can be proud and happy. I think we are fighting more than our possibility because we are playing with a lot of injuries."