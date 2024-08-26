Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton striker Evan Ferguson could feature against Crawley Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Ferguson, 19, has not played for the Seagulls since March last season after sustaining a foot injury in the 2-1 Premier League loss at Liverpool.

It's been a frustrating road back to fitness for the Ireland international, who is eager to reclaim his spot in the Albion XI. Danny Welbeck and Joao Pedro are currently the first choice attackers for Fabian Hurzeler but last week Brighton also brought in Georginio Rutter from Leeds United in a record breaking £40m deal.

Evan Ferguson could make his first appearance since last March for Brighton against Crawley Town

Ferguson is back training with the first team group and the Sussex Derby derby cup clash against League One Crawley could be the perfect chance for the striker to return.

Hurzeler, speaking after Brighton's 2-1 win against Manchester United last Saturday, said: "He came back after a long injury so we have to be careful, especially with young players who want to be back.

"We have to do step by step. We started him doing training with the team and you already saw why he is here because he has great ability and great skills for a striker."

Albion, who have spent more than £200m on new signings this summer, have enjoyed the best possible start to the new Premier League season with wins against United and Everton. Hurzeler's men go to Arsenal this Saturday and the German head coach admits he will rotate his starting XI for this Tuesday night’s Sussex derby cup clash.

There could also be run-outs for summer arrivals Rutter, Brajan Gruda, Amario Cozier-Duberry and MalickYalcouyé, while Igor Julio and Tariq Lamptey could also feature as they return from injuries. Carl Rushworth, Adam Webster, Carlos Baleba, Jermey Sarmiento, Julio Enciso, Yasin Ayari and Mark O'Mahony will also likely see game time.

"There will be new players on the pitch," Hurzeler added. “Players that don't play too much in pre-season or the last two games. We have to get in communication with the medical team because in the end we always try to figure out what is best for the player. There will be rotation but I don't know how many players and I don't know who plays. There will be young players but against Man United we had young players too."

Hurzeler was impressed by Crawley and the tactics of their head coach Scott Lindsey during Crawley's penalty-shootout victory last week against Brighton under-21s in the Football League Trophy. The Reds are eighth in League One with two victories and one defeat from their first three league outings. Last Saturday they suffered a narrow 1-0 loss at Wigan Athletic.

Brighton boss Hurzeler added: "We take this game very serious, first because it's a chance to win a cup and second because it's a very good opponent. I saw them against the under-21s and they have a great way of playing, they build up from the back and really like the ideas from their coach. It's very interesting. We have seen the team playing, we know it is a challenge and that is why we have to go for it."