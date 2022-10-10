The 24-year-old has been forced to end his football playing career following the diagnosis of a hereditary heart condition.

In a statement released earlier this morning, Albion said the condition, which can worsen over time, would put the Zambian at an extremely high risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac event, if he were to continue playing competitive football.

Mwepu, who joined the Seagulls from Red Bull Salzburg on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee in July 2021, made 27 appearances in all competitions for Brighton, scoring three goals and providing seven assists.

The midfielder also appeared 24 times for Zambia, netting six times.

Here’s how Albion supporters and the football world reacted to the devastating announcement on Twitter:

The Premier League posted: “The Premier League sends its best wishes to Enock for the future after this challenging news.”

Manchester United fan Raphael Wilson replied: “Sad day for Enock Mwepu, his family and Brighton.

The world of football has come together to pay tribute to Brighton & Hove Albion star Enock Mwepu following his shock early retirement. Picture by Warren Little/Getty Images

“He can still be a success off the pitch, I wish him all the best in the future.

“Brighton fans will always remember him for his energetic performances, and this banger [in the 2-1 win] at the Emirates.”

Albion’s Sussex neighbours Crawley Town said: “Such terrible news, we are all thinking of Enock and his close ones today.”

Brentford FC added: “Awful news to hear

“Our thoughts are with Enock, and those close to him, at this difficult time”

Leeds United posted: “The thoughts and best wishes of everyone at #LUFC are with Enock at this time”

The Emirates FA Cup said: “Our thoughts are with Enock during this difficult time”

Albion in the Community tweeted: “We're all with you @EnockMwepu45”

Musician WEZI, who hails from Mwepu’s native Zambia, added: “Prayers up for our young Zambian hero! He was made us so proud. He is a hero and no doubt he will live to have a great impact in many other ways beyond his days on the pitch. It is well my brother”

Seagulls season ticket holder Colin Curryer posted: “Oh no, this is awful news. At the very least, I’m glad it was detected before a more devastating incident occurred. All the best Enock, you #bhafcfamily are here for you.”

Fellow Brighton fan Sam Parish replied: “This sums it up well. Devastating for him and having his career taken away, but great that it might have prevented something far worse.”

Liverpool fan account Spion Kop said: “Wow. That's unbelievable. Only 24 aswell. Remember he played at Anfield last season in the 2-2 draw, scored a goal & ran the Midfield. Was very good. Gutted for him. That's terrible news.”

Albion supporter Tony Coonet said: “Thank goodness this has been picked up before anything serious happened”

To which fellow Brighton supporter ‘Olly’ replied: “That’s the only positive just sad to see his career cut short”

Manchester United fan account, and season ticket holder, Ten Hag’s Reds said: “Heartbreaking man, so sad to see…

“The first game vs Brighton at Old Trafford he really impressed me. Stood out that day. Such a shame to see this. Wish him the best!”

Seagulls fan ‘Ollie’ posted: “it’s too early to start crying”

Twitter user ‘Brightonian’ said: “You will ALWAYS be a part of our club @EnockMwepu45 and hope to see you around in Brighton at our games in the future.

“Life has to be bigger than football. And your life is more important”

Brighton fan ‘Moises Era’ tweeted: “Get him on the pitch before the forest game, we'll give him a proper send off.”

And fellow Seagulls supporter ‘AJ’ added: “So so glad this was picked up whilst you have the chance to live your life Enock.

“Love, wishes and prayers to you & your entire family.

“Devastated that the computer is being powered down far, far too soon.

“Hopefully you can stay on at the club in some capacity.