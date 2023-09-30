'You will see' - Roberto De Zerbi's sends defiant message after Brighton thrashed by Aston Villa
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ollie Watkins grabbed a hat-trick as in-form Villa ruthlessly saw off high-flying Albion in a game which could prove crucial in the battle for a European spot next season.
It was Brighton’s third defeat in four games in all competitions and arguably one of the worst performances in De Zerbi’s tenure.
In his post-match interview the Italian was asked what went wrong.
"Many things,” he replied. “We played very bad.
"It's not a problem of physicality. First of all, when we lose this type of game, it's my responsibility.
“When you lose 6-1, the biggest responsibility is the coach."
De Zerbi claimed his team ‘are not ready to compete’ every three days but admitted the first XI ‘was fresh’, with nine changes from the Carabao Cup defeat at Chelsea on Wednesday night.
"Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Gilmour, March, Welbeck, Ferguson and Steele didn't play Wednesday,” De Zerbi said.
"The physical energy is not enough. In football, you have to be ready to give your best.
"Today, we could lose the game. We could play bad. But we can't lose every tackle, every duel, every second ball. Otherwise you lose the game in this way.”
But the Seagulls’ boss remained defiant ahead of the much anticipated Europa League match in Marseille on Thursday.
He said: "I believe in my players. I have big confidence in my people inside of the dressing room.
"We are suffering a lot for this defeat. We are sorry for our fans, for our club.
“But sometimes it can happen to lose in this way. Especially if you are not ready.
"You have to adapt quickly. On Thursday, you will see another Brighton.”