Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi said the Seagulls had to add to their squad in order to compete in the Europa League next season and the club have so far been true to their word.

Albion broke their transfer record earlier this window as Brazilian attacker Joao Pedro arrived from Watford for £30m. Pedro will add a powerful and skilful dimension to the Albion attack, while the experienced James Milner also joined on a free transfer after eight successful years at Liverpool.

Bart Verbruggen was announced last week as the highly-rated 20-year-old stopper arrived from Anderlecht for a shade over £16m. Verbruggen, who stands at 6ft 4in is said to be the perfect modern day goalkeeper who is athletic, has good reflexes and perhaps more importantly for De Zerbi, can play out from the back.

German international midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud is another fine free transfer addition for De Zerbi and the former Borussia Dortmund man will help fill the void after Alexis Mac Allister left for Liverpool for an initial fee of £35m, and Moises Caicedo, who is expected to exit for either Chelsea or Manchester United for around £80m later this window.

Man United however remain keen on Caicedo and are reportedly prepared to offer Scotland international midfielder Scott McTominay in return. Albion also continue talks with Chelsea for left-sided centre back Levi Colwill, who impressed while on loan with Brighton last season. The Seagulls are said to have offered around £40m for the impressive 21-year-old who was called up to the England squad last month.

Further arrivals are expected as Brighton prepare for their first foray into Europe and here's how the Albion XI could line-up next season.

