Reports in Denmark are suggesting that another Brighton youngster could leave today.

Yussif Owusu is being linked with a move away from Brighton & Hove Albion after attracting transfer interest from Denmark.

In a post on X, an international football correspondent Farzam Abolhosseini for Better Collective said that Owusu was ‘visiting’ Hobro which is a football club based in Abolhosseini’s country of Denmark. The Danish 1st Division side is now considering signing the defensive midfielder who has been at the club for over two years. It is unsure yet whether the move would be a loan or a permanent.

Hobro play in the second tier of Danish football and are currently eighth in what is a 12-team league with 18 games played so far this season. Owusu joined from Chelsea in July 2022 and is represented by CAA Stellar which also has Lewis Dunk and Jack Hinshelwood among their clients.

Yussif Owusu’s career to date

He is an 18-year-old defensive midfielder who is English but has Ghanaian descent and is eligible to represent both teams on the international Stage. Owusu has played seven times for the under-21s team this season and scored against Derby County in the Premier League 2.

Cumulatively he’s made 24 appearances for the under-18s team and seven for the under-21s. His last appearance to date was against Manchester United on January 26 in which he was a substitute.

Brighton’s transfer business so far

This month has seen a few youngsters leave Brighton to get some first-team minutes under their belt. Louis Flower is now with Gateshead whilst centre-back joined Scottish Championship side Queen's Park. Jackson was initially with Livingston before he was recalled.

At the end of January, Kamari Doyle joined nearby Crawley Town in League One having spent the first part of the campaign with Exeter City. The 19-year-old has since made two appearances for the Red Devils, coming on as a substitute.

Luca Barrington is on loan in League Two with Grimsby Town and is having a beneficial spell at Blundell Park. The 20-year-old who can operate as an attacking midfielder and a winger has three goals and an assist in 27 games.

Today it was announced that Benicio Baker-Boaitey and Ruairi McConville would be heading to the Championship, both on a permanent basis. Brighton have received transfer fees from Millwall and Norwich City for their services. Cameron Peupion and Imari Samuels were also sold to Dundee and ADO Den Haag earlier in the window.