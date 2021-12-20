Yves Bissouma Brighton plans for January uncertain as Africa Cup of Nations tournament organisers divided

Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma could feature for Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations next month

A split has emerged between members of CAF’s executive committee and Fifa president Gianni Infantino has reportedly added his influential voice in favour of a postponement.

Infantino is understood to have backed Premier League and European clubs pushing for the rescheduling of an event due to begin on 9 January.

Albion's Mali international Bissouma is one of around 40 Premier League players who could potentially be included.

Sunday's Zoom meeting of CAF's executive committee is said to have ended with no agreement as the Cameroonian hosts refused to accept another delay to a tournament which has already been postponed twice before.

African football president, Patrice Motsepe and a CAF delegation are due to travel to Cameroon today and a second meeting is now set for Wednesday where they are expected to decide the fate of the Afcon.

It is thought Infantino has given priority to the Fifa Club World Cup, which is due to begin on 3 February.

Chelsea are set to take part in the UAE-based tournament as Champions League winners but it overlaps with the Afcon.

Egyptian club Al-Ahly - who boost former Albion striker Percy Tau among their ranks - are the the African champions and are also set feature alongside Chelsea in the Club World Cup.

The Egyptians have complained as they could be without 10 or more players because of the Afcon which would impact their chances in the UAE.

These issues, alongside the uncertainty of Covid-related travel restrictions to and from Africa, could see the Africa Cup of Nations postponed once more.

Bissouma is one of Brighton's most influential midfielders and head coach Graham Potter will no doubt be keen to have his star man available for the January period.