Yves Bissouma opens up on switch from Brighton to Tottenham ahead of Amex clash

Yves Bissouma has spoken about his switch from Brighton to Tottenham ahead of their clash at the Amex on Thursday.

The midfielder made 124 appearances for Albion between 2018-2022 before joining Spurs for £25 million.

The Mali international had an injury-hit first season at the north London outfit but he has impressed in 2023/24 so far.

While the 27-year-old will miss the battle between the Seagulls and Tottenham in the Premier League this week, he has spoken about swapping one team for the other.

When asked if it was difficult to handle the pressure and expectation over this big move, he told Gaffer: “It was okay for me. I was happy, really happy to sign at Tottenham. Brighton and Tottenham are very different, you can’t compare both teams. So yeah, I was very happy to sign for Tottenham.

"But for me, I feel like I always do things that put pressure on myself, so everything I do I try to do as calmly as I can, because I know myself, and I believe in myself.

"So yeah, I can have one or two seasons that aren’t so good, but I believe in myself, and I work hard to show people that I’m here and that I can do what I have to do. But you know football, sometimes you can be good or bad; you just have to stay focused on your goals, and that’s what I’m trying to do this year.”