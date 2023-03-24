Brighton & Hove Albion’s blank weekend means East Sussex football fans can go back to their roots

Another international weekend, another Non League Day – and another long haul for Eastbourne Borough. Team and supporters must head 150 miles down the M4 to Chippenham Town for their football fix.

And for once, the Amex will not seduce local supporters. Albion’s stellar success has captured the imagination of the county, and has arguably captured a whole new following. On a Saturday lunchtime the platforms of Polegate and Hampden Park stations are heaving with Seagulls fans – many of them newly attracted by the fantastic Falmer experience. But this Saturday, football can return to its roots.

Non-League Day will be a celebration of all things local in our football world. Although the Sports are on the road, there are matches all over the county at Steps 3, 4 and 5 – the Isthmian League and the Southern Combination.

Our local clubs are enjoying a very decent season: Town sit fourth in the table, and United are just four points behind them with a game in hand. At Princes Park Oval, Eastbourne United entertain Roffey – a club low in the table but full of real enthusiasts, obstinately enjoying their first punt at Step 5 football. The Borough played a Senior Cup game last season under the floodlights of Roffey’s Cathedral of Trees, and it was the most magical football night that a fiver could buy.

Eastbourne Borogh in action v Slough last weekend - they head to Chippenham this weekend | Picture: Lydia Redman

But back to this Saturday. Head a few miles east, and you will instantly make new friends at Russell Eldridge’s Little Common FC, where Midhurst & Easebourne are the visitors.

Westwards, why not get a carload together – or take the Number 12 service on one of the prettiest bus routes in the land – and cheer on Seaford Town against visitors Billingshurst. No excuses now: an afternoon at a retail park will hit your wallet much harder than the Oval admission price. And you have the whole summer to paint the garden shed....

Some Borough diehards, no doubt, will make it to Hardenhuish Park, where Danny Bloor takes his buoyant Sports in search of yet another away win – eleven so far this season – as they look to build on successive, and impressive victories over St Albans City and Slough Town. Saturday at 3pm: the proper time for proper football.

Eastbourne Town are one of the local sides hoping to pick up a few new followers on Non League Day | Picture: David Tungate

