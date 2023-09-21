Brighton in Europe? Yes, but there’s another Sussex team who can say same

The FA Cup and Fenix Trophy are getting Lewes FC fans excited.

The Rooks have reached the third qualifying round of the FA Cup thanks to a 2-1 win at Ascot United last Friday night – while details of their European adventures in the Fenix are starting to be confirmed.

In the FA Cup, they’ll host National League South side Hampton and Richmond in the third qualifying round tomorrow week, with the winners knowing they will be just one round from the first round proper.

A double from Chris Whelpdale secured Friday’s win away to the Isthmian south central team.

Lewes are still in the FA Cup - and will soon be walking out for European action | Picture: James Boyes

Meanwhile the Fenix Trophy – the European tournament they have been specially invited into – is starting to take shape.

A Lewes FC message to fans said: “No teams’ fixtures have been confirmed, but we are looking at November for a home game v FC Oslo, and December for an away trip to KSK Beveren (in Belgium).

“We will host KSK in February, and travel to Oslo in March.

"One thing that has been confirmed... we will not be competing in the Sussex Senior Challenge Cup this season.

"This is mainly due to our participation in the Fenix Trophy which not only limits our availability, but creates a higher risk of injury to our players, should we play in every competition available.

"If we were lucky enough to be invited into the Fenix Trophy again, the inevitable question will arise around our participation in other competitions again.

"This year can act as a learning curve for us playing in this competition and give us an understanding of what we can manage.

“We continue to develop the interaction and integration between our U18s and our first team squad, with a significantly larger number of our youth players regularly attending the senior squad’s training sessions than in previous seasons, which will allow us to expand our squad next season to provide us with the ability to take part in more competitive games.”