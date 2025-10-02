Brighton player ratings vs Everton: Lionesses star clinches first goal of the season in narrow Albion victory

Seagulls striker Michelle Agyemang makes goalscoring breakthrough in the WSL as Brighton seal a 1-0 victory over Everton.

A Seagulls side growing in confidence throughout the half found their breakthrough in the 26th minute, as a clever move culminated in a Michelle Agyemang volley past Emily Ramsey.

While Fran Kirby’s searching cross and an improvised flick from Rosa Kafaji should receive their plaudits, most talk will surround the new Albion No.9 as she ended her goalscoring drought in impressive fashion.

Although chances came few and far between for the Toffees, a bright spell from the Merseyside outfit forced the Seagulls into some vital defending to maintain their lead at the break.

Everton and Brighton prepare for kick-off at Broadfield

Everton continued their intent after the interval as both sides made several substitutions, however Brighton had the better of the chances to double their lead.

Kirby pinched the ball from the feet of Everton’s Clare Wheeler and struck a tame effort goalward, followed by a powerful strike from Charlize Rule which stung the gloves of Ramsey.

The Toffees solitary opportunity to level the score came from substitute forward Toni Payne, as her strike was crucially blocked by Caitlin Hayes to ensure the Seagulls claimed all three points.

These are the Brighton player ratings for their 1-0 victory over Everton Women.

Chiamaka Nnadozie (GK) - 6 Only faced two shots on goal, making a comfortable save against Van Gool and rising to claim from several crosses.

Charlize Rule - 7 Assured display from the right-back, comfortable on the ball and stepping in front to contain forward Ornella Vignola.

Caitlin Hayes - 7 Mostly untroubled but made several important interceptions and looked to advance forward for the Albion.

Moeka Minami - 7 Strong performance from the centre-back, vitally sticking out a foot and clearing away Everton’s mounting threat.

Marisa Olislagers - 7 Contained Everton’s Katya Snoeijs well and provided several threatening crosses into the box.

Maisie Symonds C - 6 Swept away Everton’s first half advances. Occasionally allowed Snoejis to drop and receive the ball but was mostly solid.

Jelena Čanković - 7 Provided several interceptions and was often the orchestrator of Albion’s attacks in yet another impressive display.

Fran Kirby - 6 Delivered the cross to Kafaji prior to Agyemang’s opener, drifted wide and centrally to contribute to the build up.

Rosa Kafaji - 6 Curling effort narrowly denied by the palm of Ramsey, claimed the assist for Agyemang’s strike. Ran into traffic occasionally.

Michelle Aygemang - 7 Held up the ball well and escaped pressure. Superbly chested and volleyed her effort past Ramsey for Albion’s opener.

Kiko Seike - 6 Often got the better of Everton’s Honoka Hayashi, however most of her deliveries lacked the required accuracy.

Brighton substitutes: Carla Camacho - 5 Introduced for Kafaji in the 68th minute. Looked to dribble through the Toffees midfield and carve an opening for the Seagulls.

Rachel McLauchlan - 5 Replaced Rule with 22 minutes remaining. Slotted into the backline well, and committed herself forward.

Nadine Noordam - 5 On for Kirby in the 68th minute. Applied pressure to Everton’s midfield and backline in the closing stages.

Marit Auée - 5 Replaced Seike with fifteen minutes remaining. Comfortable contending with Everton’s substitutes Hayley Ladd and Toni Payne.

Maelys Mpomé - N/A On for Agyemang in additional time.