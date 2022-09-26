Brighton star Trossard's Chelsea question was like someone asking me if I'd buy Kylie Minogue a beer at a Worthing FC game

Asked a direct question, “If Chelsea came in for you, would you go?” He naturally answered ‘Yes’. Why the furore and outrage?

A bit like someone asking me, “Harty if Kylie Minogue turns up at the Worthing/Eastbourne FA Cup game on Saturday will you buy her a Corona?”

Of course, I will, and Kylie if you’re reading this I will put your name on the gate, but in all seriousness what did the Albion fans expect?

Leoandro Trossard has answered a question about Chelsea - and caused a storm | Picture Adrian Dennis, Getty

Chelsea are at the top table of domestic football and revered right around the globe, given their superior wage structure at Stamford Bridge up against that at the Amex, an Albion employee given the chance to possibly treble his weekly wage and play Champions League football isn’t going to say no.

But that doesn’t mean it’s happening.

I’ve no doubt if Trossard has an impressive World Cup tournament he’s going to attract attention not just from West London but right across the higher echelons of club football in Europe.

But he’s still under contract, so a fee would be involved, and as has been highlighted over the last few weeks and already mentioned in this column, he’s merely an employee, not a ‘Legend’, the club survived without him for over a century before he arrived in Sussex, and he needs to put his family and his career development in front of any misconceptions or romanticizing of the word ‘loyalty’.

The Albion faithful need to look forward, not backwards or sideways.

The main item on the agenda is the trip to Anfield for the Albion managerial bow of Roberto De Zerbi. Cliché alert, a real baptism of fire?

Not really, if ever there was an ideal time to play Liverpool its probably now, as it was against Manchester United back in August.

De Zerbi is actually in a ‘win-win’ situation, with almost everybody outside of Sussex predicting a certain defeat, he can go to Liverpool with a blank canvas.