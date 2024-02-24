Brighton v Everton: Ten men Seagulls rescue point against resolute Toffees

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was all Brighton in the first half and the Seagulls came close when Tariq Lamptey found Danny Welbeck, whose poked shot was deflected off the heel of James Tarkowski and narrowly wide

Brighton were almost ahead after 20 minutes when Welbeck played a one-two with Facundo Buonanotte and seemed certain to finish, only to be denied by a last-ditch tackle from Ben Godfrey.

Simon Adingra came close five minutes later with a shot from an angle which flied narrowly over Jordan Pickford’s goal.

The Seagulls continued to dominate possession in the first half but didn’t really test Pickford with any clear cut chances.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi was shown a yellow after Tarkowski, who was booked in the first half, went in late on Welbeck leading to protests from the Seagulls manager who believed that the Everton defender be sent off.

Everton almost took the lead against the run the play when the Toffee’s best attacking move ended in Abdoulaye Doucoure's shot beating Bart Verburggen all ends up, however Lamptey showed brilliant positioning to head the ball off the line to keep it level.

The visitors came close again on 69 minutes when substitute Beto headed on goal but his effort was a tame one and easy for Verbruggen to handle.

Brighton almost made the breakthrough in an instant response, and only a last gasp block from James Tarkowski denied a shot from Ansu Fati.

Everton took the lead on 71 minutes when Jarrad Branthwaite fired home from 15 yards into the top corner after Jordan Pickford sent a hopeful long free-kick into the Brighton area.

Things went from bad to worse for the Seagulls when Billy Gilmour was shown a straight red for a mistimed tackle on Amadou Onana.

There was drama late on when a Brighton free-kick caused chaos in the Everton box with Lewis Dunk swinging a leg but his shot was blocked by Branthwaite.

The Seagulls pulled it level deep into stoppage time when Dunk powered a header past Jordan Pickford from a Pascal Gross corner.