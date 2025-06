Crawley Town will travel to Swansea City in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First round ties of the competition will be played between August 11 and 13.

There is extra interest in Swansea this season after Luka Modrić, the Real Madrid and Croatian football legend, became a co-owner and investor in the Championship side.

After the draw, the club posted on X: “Bring it on, @lukamodric10”.