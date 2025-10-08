‘Bring them on’ - Crawley Town boss can’t wait for league leaders to visit after Leyton Orient display

‘Bring them on’ - that’s the message from Scott Lindsey as his Crawley Town side prepare for League Two leaders Walsall to visit the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the Reds boss could have a selection headache after the way his much-changed side performed against League One Leyton Orient in the Verty Trophy on Tuesday night.

Lindsey made eight changes the starting XI and they were just minutes away from taking Orient to penalties before a late free kick from Aaron Connolly denied them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But performances from the likes of Max Anderson, Louis Flower and Ben Radcliffe has given Lindsey food for thought for Walsall’s visit.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

“It gives me things to think about and it's a great game for us,” he said. “We're playing the team who are top of the league. Brilliant. Bring them on. That's what I want us to be all about.

“I want that to be a real incentive for us to play, play well and win and score and defend well. And nothing better than taking on the league leaders. I think it's a great opportunity for us now to try and turn the corner. I'm really encouraged by what I saw tonight. Some really good performances. I kind of got an idea in me of what I want to do Saturday.

“But there's a lot of players out there who put themselves in the driving seat a little bit more than maybe they did before the game, so, fair play to them and well done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flower gave Reds the lead at Orient with a superb strike. Lindsey said: “His agent was at the game tonight and speaking to his agent, I said, ‘I'm pleased he scored because that might give him a little bit more now to go on’. Really pleased for Louis.”