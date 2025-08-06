Britton and Yoro-Thomas added to Bognor Regis Town squad ahead of Portchester opener

Jamie Howell and Michael Birmingham have strengthened the Bognor Regis Town squad ahead of Saturday's Isthmian South Central kick-off with the recruitment of winger George Britton and defender Ryan Yoro-Thomas.

Both players featured in the 2-0 pre-season friendly win over Chichester City last week and did enough to earn a place in the Rocks ranks as the gaffers prepare their side to go to AFC Portchester for an enticing campaign opener.

Tommy Scutt, who had already pledged his commitment to the cause, has also now officially signed while keeper Alfie Barnes and defenders Rio Long and Callum Beck have been added to the group from the Nyewood Lane youth set-up.

Britton, formerly of Winchester City and Hungerford Town, is expected to be included in the squad to travel to the OnSite Group Stadium but Yoro-Thomas is unavailable for another week. Keeper Mac Chisholm, missing for the Chichester game through injury, is back to full fitness.

Bognor in action in their friendly win at Chichester | Picture: Trevor Staff

Howell is looking for a quick start to life in step four football following relegation from step three last term. He said: "We know it's going to be a difficult game against Portchester, we are under no illusions about that.

“But hopefully we can replicate our performance against Chichester City, which I think was easily our best performance of the pre-season fixtures, and get off to the start that we all want. And we will be doing everything in our powers for that to be the case.”

And Birmingham says the management duo will only switch their focus to their outfit's second league game of the season at Littlehampton Town next Wednesday (August 13) once they have played the Royals.

He added: "Let's see what we can do against Portchy first and we will do so with full respect for our opponents. It'll be tough.

"They have a really good set up under manager Gav Spurway, who is a top man, and their chairman Paul Kelly has got unbelievable drive to get that club to where they want to be — and don't be surprised if they are not up there trying to do a Farnham with back-to-back promotions, because they have got the budget for that as well.”

Meanwhile, the Rocks now know they will travel to Hackney Wick on Sunday, August 17 in the Emirates FA Cup Preliminary Round, kick-off 2pm.