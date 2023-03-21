Broadbridge Heath and Eastbourne Town share spoils in SCFL top-four tussle

Broadbridge Heath kept up their SCFL premier title bid with a 1-1 draw at The Saffrons that ended Eastbourne Town’s run of straight victories.

As one of the few games still going ahead on Saturday, this clash was always going to be well attended.

Heath were looking to extend the gap at the top of the table while Eastbourne Town were looking to make it five wins on the bounce and put pressure on the top three.

Heath were without Ryan Brackpool becuse of a suspension picked up in last week’s game against Newhaven but welcomed back Brad Peters from injury.

Broadbridge Heath with defending to do at Eastbourne Town

The first shot of the game came seven minutes in when a left-footed strike from Fletcher Holman went just wide of Liam Matthews’ goal.

Heath responded with a shot by Charlie Parmiter, forcing a great save from Chris Winterton. Heath charged forward again a minute later with Alex Barbary heading goalwards from close range but Winterton repeated his heroics.

Heath hit the post from long range when a cleared corner was put back in by Jamie Chesworth. It was missed by all and cannoned of the far post and to safety.

In the 21st minute a poor clearance fell to Town’s Callum Barlow in the box and he finished calmly to make it 1-0.

Callum Barlow after scoring for Town | Picture: David Tungate

The possession predominantly belonged to the Bears but Town looked dangerous on the counter attack, then towards the end of the half Heath pushed for an equaliser forcing Town to scramble it away multiple times.

Heath started the second half like they’d finished the first having numerous shots at goal – but Winterton sto firm and the Bears lacked the finishing touch.

A promising run down the right by Sean Terry beat Murphy but he dragged the cross shot just wide with Barbary inches away.

Town went on the counter attack with Holman shooting and hitting the inside of the post before it was deflected out.

The Bears continued to dominate possession; however the equaliser continued to evade them.

Then the inevitable happened, good play down the left from debutant Callum Chesworth led to Heath equalising courtesy of Parmiter with his 11th of the season.

The game was then very end to end with Heath pushing for a winner and Town looking to counter and get the three points.

Holman for Town made a charging run but again he hit the post. Heath forwards continued to beat Town’s defenders, but very few shots hit the target.

Mason Doughty and Callum Chesworth caused havoc on the wings but Town remained resolute in the middle of the park.

Callum Chesworth had a penalty appeal turned down by the referee who deemed it simulation and refused to point to the spot.

Both teams were looking for a winner in added time, however despite both team’s best efforts, it ended 1-1.

MmM: Kyle Sim

Heath boss Chris Simmons said: “It was another very high tempo game against a good side.

"We were excellent again in the first half and would have been two in front within 15 minutes but for excellent goalkeeping from Winterton.

"It was a great game for the neutral, end to end, lots of chances and in the end could have gone either way. A good point away from home against a side very much in form and looking to get into the top two.”

Horsham YMCA's home fixture v AFC Varndeanians last Saturday was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.