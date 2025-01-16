Broadbridge Heath and Littlehampton Town slip to home Isthmian losses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Broadbridge Heath and Littlehampton Town slipped to home defeats in midweek in the Isthmian south east division. The Bears went down 2-1 to Merstham and the Marigolds put up a fight but lost 3-2 to leaders Ramsgate.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Broadbridge Heath 1-2 Merstham

After weeks of wet or frozen pitches the weather was finally kind enough to allow Heath to play their first match of the year when they welcomed Merstham FC to the BodyMould Stadium.

Heath could have been in front in the opening minutes when Sean Terry picked up the ball in the left back position in his own half and started a run that saw the defender drift past players on his advance to the opposing penalty area where he hit a right foot shot that was well saved by Rob Tolfrey, the Merstham keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Littlehampton in action v Ramsgate | Picture by Tommy McMillan

At the other end Aaron Jenkins found space wide on the right and struck a fierce right foot shot straight at Heath goalkeeper Alfie Hadfield who collected the ball at the near post.

Heath continued to create some good chances, Mark Goldson struck a right foot shot from the edge of the penalty area just wide of the post and Charlie Parmiter had his shot from close range blocked by Tolfrey on the goal-line.

A contentious moment of the game came on the half hour mark when Adam Adam, making his starting debut for the Bears, tried to take the ball around a defender but was brought down in the penalty area; pundits would call that a stone-wall penalty but the referee thought otherwise and inexplicably gave the visitors a free-kick and gave Adam a caution, a somewhat harsh decision – and it remained 0-0 at the break.

Heath started the second half well with Mason Doughty going close with a left foot shot across the goal that went narrowly wide of the post. Kyle Sim had his shot deflected wide for a corner and Mark Goldson was just centre-meters away from converting a Callum Dowdell left wing cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Littlehampton Town in action v Ramsgate | Picture by Tommy McMillan

Play was then held up for a long period after Tolfrey collided with one of his teammates and with the Merstham keeper in some discomfort, the advantage swung in Heath’s direction but it was the visitors who took the lead, against the run of play, on 63 minutes when left-back Harry Murphy joined in the attack down the left flank and played a ball across the face of goal to Finlay Johnson sliding in at the far post to give the Moatsiders the lead.

Heath equalised on 70 minutes when Sal Marino played the ball from right to left to Tad Bromage to head across the face of goal to Goldson who converted from close range.

Heath continued to press forward but were again caught out at the back on 76 minutes when a long free kick was played into the penalty area, several attempts were made to clear the danger but the ball fell kindly for Johnson to hammer home his second of the match.

The Bears dominated the remaining 23 minutes of play (9 minutes added on) with Merstham putting a force-field around their goal, shots were blocked, cleared, put over the crossbar or flew narrowly wide of the post. But the Merstham defence, marshalled by their impressive skipper Matt Drage stood firm and held on for a victory.

Heath go to Sheppey on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BBH: Hadfield, Sim, Terry, Marino, Bromage, Peters, Dowdell, Parmiter (Croal 89), Goldson, Doughty, Adam (Evans 65).

Littlehampton Town made leaders Ramsgate sweat in their Tuesday night meeting at The Sportsfield.

The Rams looked like they were coasting to victory after goals by Joe Taylor, Benny Bioletti and Alfie Paxman put them 3-0 up – but straight after their third, Josh Short scored two in three minutes to being it back to 3-2.

Despite their best efforts, Town could not find an equaliser and had Scott Faber sent off in injury time.

Mitch Hand and George Gaskin’s side remain in the bottom four and will look for an upturn in fortune when they host East Grinstead on Saturday.