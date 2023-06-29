Broadbridge Heath are busy ahead of Isthmian League bow

Broadbridge Heath are back – and looking forward to the challenges of their first season in the Isthmian League.

The Bears will take their place in the Isthmian south east division for the new season after winning the SCFL premier title last term, and have already had two pre-season sessions, with 38 players attending each.

Manager Chris Simmons said it was a busty and exciting time on and off the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have spent nearly £20,000 on renovations for our main pitch and two junior pitches but the weather is not being very kind at the moment – we need some rain desperately. But the main pitch is already looking fantastic.

Broadbridge Heath's SCFL champions are gearing up for life in the Isthmian League | Picture: Chris Gregory

"We have had our ground grading for Step 4 and need another 50 seats for our covered stand, another 50 under covered standing, outside toilets and another turnstile for the big crowds we are expecting.

"We are busy getting quotes and raising the funds to get the work done so there is no rest for the committee.”

Heath have added to Simmons’ management team.

Ex-Crystal Palace pro and Horsham coach Mark Hawthorne has joined as head coach and ex-Loxwood, Heath and Crawley Down player Paul Walshe has joined as strength and conditioning coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second physio, Felicity Redstone, is joining later this year when she finishes her degree.

The Bears have managed to retain most of last season’s squad, but Kyle Sim has joined Lancing, and Alex Barbary is taking a break as he recovers from Injury and he and his girlfriend await the arrival of a baby.

Callum Chesworth is out for the season – he needs an ACL reconstruction. The club wish him a quick recovery

Simmons added: “We have seen quite a few new faces at the first two sessions but it’s too early to say who is signing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is an exciting time for the club, players and management team. We’re minnows in this league but we are confident we can surprise a few.”

Because of work needed and the higher costs, new sponsors are needed – contact Simmons at [email protected] to get involved.

HORSHAM YMCA

YM kick off their first-team pre-season fixtures at home to Isthmian south east side East Grinstead Town next Tuesday (July 4, 7.30pm).

That’s followed by a visit to YM by another Isthmian outfit, Beckenham, on Saturday, July 8 (3pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday 15 YM visit SCFL Division One team Dorking B. SCFL Division One new boys Copthorne visit on Tuesday 18 and on Saturday 22 YM visit Burgess Hill.

The 125th AGM of Horsham YMCA FC, and the Horsham YMCA Sports and Community Club will take place at the Herbert Direct Stadium on Monday, July 17 (7pm).