Broadbridge Heath beat Bedfont to make club history in FA Trophy

Broadbridge Heath beat Bedfont Sports Club to make club history by progressing to the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy for the first time.

Heath played host to the Isthmian League Central Division side for their first ever meeting, at The BodyMould Community Stadium on Saturday.

Bedfont, nicknamed The Eagles, have had a great start to the season with just one defeat in nine matches so the Bears knew they’d have to be at their best to overcome their opponents.

Manager Chris Simmons decided to switch the team around, making four changes to the starting line-up and some positional changes and he had new signing Jake Lawrence on loan from Dorking Wanderers making his home debut.

Goalmouth action between Broadbridge Heath and Bedfont Sports

The visitors took the lead on six minutes when a corner from the right was played to the far post by Adam Dougui and converted by Joe Smith coming in late to slot home from six yards.

Heath responded three minutes later when a Zac Young corner from the right was pushed away by keeper Lewis Everett under pressure from Heath players but Elliott Romain was on it in a flash to fire home from 12 yards, his first goal for the Bears.

The Eagles had a great chance to regain the lead just before the break when they were awarded a penalty when George Frise’s cross from the left goal-line struck Jack Frankland’s arm as he dived across to block the cross.

It looked a harsh decision with the ball striking him from point blank range but the referee had no doubts, immediately pointing to the spot. Dougui attempted to fool Alfie Hadfield with a stutter in his approach but kicked the ball straight over the bar.

In the second period, Heath's new signing Jake Lawrence went close with a shot from 16 yards that flew narrowly over the bar and at the other end Hadfield showed his quality saving a long-range shot from Flatman.

The winning goal came eight minutes from time when sub Matt Hay's blast from18 yards was well saved by Everitt but he played the ball straight into the path of Zac Young to drill the rebound into the net for his sixth of the season.

As the heavens opened, Heath had a great chance to add a third when the ball found its way to Luke Staight on the edge of the area who drilled a low shot that Everitt saved really well low to his right but it remained 2-1 victory for Heath to progress into the next round.

MoM: Charlie Connell

Simmons said: “It was a really good display against a solid defensive unit – they do not concede a lot of goals or chances so to go behind and come back like that was another great performance from the lads.”

Heath will host Isthmian premier side Billericay in the third qualifying round on Saturday, October 4.