Broadbridge Heath beat Hassocks in Velocity Cup - picture gallery

By Mark Dunford

Published 31st Aug 2025, 12:12 BST
Broadbridge Heath beat Hassocks 3-2 in the first round of the Velocity Cup on Saturday.

Zac Young opened the scoring for the Bears before Luke Bejashvili amde it 2-0 just before the break.

Young made it 3-0 on 77 minutes and the tie looked out of sight for Hassocks.

But Charlie Pitcher scored twice to make it an exciting finale but James Westlake’s side couldn’t quite find the equaliser.

Photographer Phil Westlake was on hand to catch the action.

