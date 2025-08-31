Broadbridge Heath beat Hassocks in Velocity Cup - picture gallery

Zac Young opened the scoring for the Bears before Luke Bejashvili amde it 2-0 just before the break.
Young made it 3-0 on 77 minutes and the tie looked out of sight for Hassocks.
But Charlie Pitcher scored twice to make it an exciting finale but James Westlake’s side couldn’t quite find the equaliser.
Photographer Phil Westlake was on hand to catch the action.
1. PW SPORTING PHOTOGRAHPY : Broadbridge Heath beat Hassocks in Velocity Cup
Broadbridge Heath beat Hassocks 3-2 in a Isthmian League Velocity Cup fixture | Picture: Phil Westlake Photo: PHIL WESTLAKE : Phil Westlake
